Green Saturday Plant Sale, Garden Flea Market & Workshops

Plant sale 8 am-2 pm. Workshops: Common Weed Identification and Control at 9 am; Pruning 101 at 10:15 am; How to Identify, Plant and Care for Beautiful Ornamental Garden at 11:30 am; Make Your Garden Butterfly Friendly at 12:45 pm. Free members, $10 non-members. Spaces limited, pre-registration required: Monkgardens.org