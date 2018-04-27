Groove for Thought in Concert
UW Center for Civic Engagement 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Jazz influenced arrangements of both standard and original tunes. 7 p.m., James F. Veninga Theater. $15, available online at tiny.cc/uwmctickets. If available, remaining tickets will be sold at the box office beginning half an hour before the performance. Free for UWMC students and Vocal Jazz Festival Participating Schools.
