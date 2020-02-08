Habitat for Humanity Store - Open to the Pubic
Habitat for Humanity 1810 Schofield Avenue, Town of Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Find donated household items, hardware, tools, lighting fixtures, antiques and gently used and new home construction supplies. Everything sold at a reasonable price. Process support habitat's mission of building homes in a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Open 9 am-1 pm every Saturday. 715-848-5042
Info
Habitat for Humanity 1810 Schofield Avenue, Town of Weston, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo