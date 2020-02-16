17th Annual Midwinter Cabaret
Holiday Inn Convention Center 1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482
Annual dinner and fundraiser for the Monteverdi Chorale. Showcasing the individual talents of our singers along with the full Chorale, featuring pop, jazz, Broadway and more. Warm up your winter night with good food, great music. Cash bar, silent auction. $55.
Info
Holiday Inn Convention Center 1001 Amber Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54482 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue