Maple Grove Charter School Open House and Fun Night
Maple Grove Elementary School 290 Cty. Road F, Hamburg, Wisconsin 54411
An evening of winter fun. Explore the halls, take a luminary hike through the forest, warm up inside with free hot cocoa and seasonal crafts. Free soup dinner for all Maple Grove families. Freewill donations accepted benefitting the school mission.
Info
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue