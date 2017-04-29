Happy Hour at The Museum

Enjoy an evening of laughter, music and fun to keep discovery, exploration and creativity a part of our Central Wisconsin Community. Education opens up a world of opportunity for kids and YOU can help make that happen!

· Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, comedy, music, a Silent Auction and more

With your support CWCM can continue its mission of providing a family-based discovery place where children and adults play and explore together to strengthen confidence, capabilities and creativity through hands-on investigation.

Tickets: $25 per person in advanced or $35 per person at the door.

All proceeds support the educational exhibits and programs of the Central Wisconsin Children's Museum.