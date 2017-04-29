Happy Hour at The Museum
Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Enjoy an evening of laughter, music and fun to keep discovery, exploration and creativity a part of our Central Wisconsin Community. Education opens up a world of opportunity for kids and YOU can help make that happen!
· Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, comedy, music, a Silent Auction and more
With your support CWCM can continue its mission of providing a family-based discovery place where children and adults play and explore together to strengthen confidence, capabilities and creativity through hands-on investigation.
Tickets: $25 per person in advanced or $35 per person at the door.
All proceeds support the educational exhibits and programs of the Central Wisconsin Children's Museum.
