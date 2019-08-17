Harold Schauer's Brass Band concert
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Outdoor concert in the Yawkey House Museum Gardens caps off a month during which the MC Historical Society hoststhe traveling exhibit Neighbors Past and Present: The Wisconsin German Experience. It is on display 7/16-8/22 at the Woodson History Center. Cancelled in case of rain. Free, donations appreciated. 715-842-5750.
