Harvest Moon Fall Tour

September 15-October 8, 2017

Enjoy this self-guided tour that meanders along scenic country roads and through our quaint communities-fun for the whole family.

Experience corn mazes, pumpkin festivals, roadside stands, shabby chic specialty shops, antique shops, apples, honey and maple syrup products, including bushel-sized mums in all the colors of the Fall pallet. At the end of the day, savor a delicious meal at our restaurants and relax at our historic B & B's or comfy hotels. For a brochure/map or more information, contact the Clark County Economic Development Corporation & Tourism Bureau’s office at 715-255-9100 or info@clarkcountyedc.org.