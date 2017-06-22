Hatch: Wausau
YWCA 613 Fifth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
MCDEVCO, Inc. will host the third of four central Wisconsin HATCH events in partnership with NEWaukee and the BrightStar Wisconsin Foundation. HATCH is a pitch competition for new and innovative business ideas. The winning idea automatically advances to a regional championship (to be held in November) to compete for the grand prize of $10,000. Local beer, appetizers, music, art and fun. Free.
Info
YWCA 613 Fifth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business
please enable javascript to view