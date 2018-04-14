Hats Off To Spring Tea

St. John's Lutheran Church 901 11th Street , City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455

Hosted by the Mosinee Area Historical Society, includes luncheon, a presentation on the history of women's hats. Raffle, door prizes. All proceeds will go towards supporting the educational activities MAHS provides for free to the community. $10. Attendance limited. 

St. John's Lutheran Church 901 11th Street , City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Seniors 55+
715-693-4810
