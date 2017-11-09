Healthy Family Night
Central Wisconsin Children's Museum 1100 Main Street, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
CWCM opens its door from 5 pm-8 pm for families to enjoy a family-style meal, a healthy life-style program, and to explore the educational exhibits at no cost to them. Dinner is served at 5:30, followed by programming provided by Farm to School and UW-Extension at 6 pm.Free, no registration is required.
Info
Kids & Family