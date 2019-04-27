Healthy Kids Day
Woodson YMCA Aspirus Branch 3402 Howland Ave., Weston, Wisconsin 54476
Pick up healthy family habits at our FREE Healthy Kids Day. Families join activities such as Cardio Kids class, open swim and log rolling (bring a swim suit) and the Wisconsin National Guard’s obstacle course. Kids who complete the Healthy Kids Day Challenge punch card will win prizes. Noon-3 pm. 715-841-1850
Info
Festival-Event-Expo
Kid Friendly, Kids & Family