Tommy O's: Nunsense II: The Second Coming

Sisters stage a thank you show for all the people that have supported them in the past. 6/21, 7/1, 7/7, 7/13, 7/22, 7/31, 8/5, 8/11, 8/15, 8/16 at 7:30 pm; 7/2, 7/13, 7/26, 8/6 at 2 pm.

Professional actors in indoor/outdoor theater. Shows rotate daily. Unless otherwise noted, tickets $20 adults, $17 seniors, $10 teens, $5 kids. 715-356-0003, tommyosplayhouse.com