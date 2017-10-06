Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body: Tips from the Latest Research
Birchwood Highlands 8005 Birch St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54476
Participants learn about diet, exercise, cognitive activity, social engagement and how to create a plan for healthy aging. Free. Pre-registration encouraged at 1-800-272-3900, alz.org/gwwi. Friday at Birchwood Highlands 10:30-11:30 am; Tuesday at United Way 9:30-10:30.
Birchwood Highlands 8005 Birch St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Seniors 55+