Healthy Marriage
Trinity Lutheran Church 137801 County Road FF, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452
Join us for one or all of our three 2-hour marriage enrichment sessions. Each session will cover unique material to help enrich your marriage. First session January 11, second session February 1, and final session February 15. RSVP by text or phone call to 920-471-1770 or email us at pastorandydegier@gmail.com All are welcome!
Info
Trinity Lutheran Church 137801 County Road FF, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation