Sense and Sensibility
UWSP Studio Theatre - NFAC 1800 Portage Street , City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Fresh and playful adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel fuses music, dance and storytelling to create a romantic story for the stage. Fri-Sun, 2/28-31, Wed-Sat 3/4-7. 7:30 pm daily except Sun; 2 pm matinees Sat & Sun. $26 adults, $23 seniors, $16 youth. Tickets.uwsp.edu
Stage Concert-Theater-Dance