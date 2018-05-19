History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair

to Google Calendar - History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair - 2018-05-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair - 2018-05-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair - 2018-05-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair - 2018-05-19 14:00:00

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Travel back to the earliest days of the our local.  Ben Clark will outline the history of the Wisconsin Valley Fair, ranging from 4-H competitions to the politics of beer tents, automobile and harness racing, the range of entertainment on and off the midway, and more. Free, donations accepted. Public welcome. 715-842-5750

Info
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-842-5750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair - 2018-05-19 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair - 2018-05-19 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair - 2018-05-19 14:00:00 iCalendar - History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair - 2018-05-19 14:00:00