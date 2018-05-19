History Speaks: 150 Years of the Wisconsin Valley Fair
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Travel back to the earliest days of the our local. Ben Clark will outline the history of the Wisconsin Valley Fair, ranging from 4-H competitions to the politics of beer tents, automobile and harness racing, the range of entertainment on and off the midway, and more. Free, donations accepted. Public welcome. 715-842-5750
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
