History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War

to Google Calendar - History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War - 2020-02-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War - 2020-02-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War - 2020-02-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War - 2020-02-22 14:00:00

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Professor Brett Barker will explore the role native peoples played in the Civil War. From battlefield to diplomacy to the long struggle for control of the American West, American Indians appeared in many significant and rarely mentioned aspects of the conflict. Join Professor Barker as he reveals the intriguing intersections between two of his favorite historical topics.There is no admission fee; however, donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 2 pm. 715-842-5750

Info

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-842-5750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War - 2020-02-22 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War - 2020-02-22 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War - 2020-02-22 14:00:00 iCalendar - History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War - 2020-02-22 14:00:00