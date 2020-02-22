History Speaks: American Indians in the Civil War
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Professor Brett Barker will explore the role native peoples played in the Civil War. From battlefield to diplomacy to the long struggle for control of the American West, American Indians appeared in many significant and rarely mentioned aspects of the conflict. Join Professor Barker as he reveals the intriguing intersections between two of his favorite historical topics.There is no admission fee; however, donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 2 pm. 715-842-5750
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
