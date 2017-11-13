History Speaks in Athens: The Civil War in Wisconsin
Athens High School 601 W. Limits Road , Athens, Wisconsin 54411
Brett Barker will discuss how residents of Wis. were involved in the U.S. Civil War. In the Commons at Athens High School. Part of the History Speaks in Your Town series presented by the Marathon County Historical Society and the Continuing Education office of UW-Marathon County. 7 pm. Free and open to the public. Donations appreciated. Sponsored by the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.
.
.
Info
Athens High School 601 W. Limits Road , Athens, Wisconsin 54411 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens