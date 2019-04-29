History Speaks: Understanding Revolution

Athens High School 601 W. Limits Road , Athens, Wisconsin 54411

Political revolutions and their effects on history will be Jeff Leigh’s topic. This presentation is part of the History Speaks in Your Town series presented by the Marathon County Historical Society and the Continuing Education office of UW-Stevens Point at Wausau. Free and open to the public but all donations appreciated.  715-842-5750.

Athens High School 601 W. Limits Road , Athens, Wisconsin 54411
715-842-5750
