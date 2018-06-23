History Speaks: Civil War Medicine

to Google Calendar - History Speaks: Civil War Medicine - 2018-06-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Speaks: Civil War Medicine - 2018-06-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Speaks: Civil War Medicine - 2018-06-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - History Speaks: Civil War Medicine - 2018-06-23 14:00:00

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

History Speaks at the Woodson History Center: Civil War Medicine – Hollywood Style (The Good, The Bad, The Ugly). The speaker is Dr. Gordon Dammann, a retired dentist and collector of Civil War medicine artifacts. Using film clips, Dr. Dammann will explain how Hollywood portrays Civil War medicine, and how that portrayal reflects reality – or not. 2 pm. Free but donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 715-842-5750.

Info
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Health-Assistance, Seniors 55+
7158425750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - History Speaks: Civil War Medicine - 2018-06-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - History Speaks: Civil War Medicine - 2018-06-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - History Speaks: Civil War Medicine - 2018-06-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - History Speaks: Civil War Medicine - 2018-06-23 14:00:00