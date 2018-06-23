History Speaks: Civil War Medicine

History Speaks at the Woodson History Center: Civil War Medicine – Hollywood Style (The Good, The Bad, The Ugly). The speaker is Dr. Gordon Dammann, a retired dentist and collector of Civil War medicine artifacts. Using film clips, Dr. Dammann will explain how Hollywood portrays Civil War medicine, and how that portrayal reflects reality – or not. 2 pm. Free but donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 715-842-5750.

F