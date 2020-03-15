History Speaks: Early Schools in Marathon County
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Another topic in the Marathon County Historical Society’s History Speaks series, presented by Gary Gisselman. One-room schools, parochial, and early school houses throughout the area all represented the great desire to provide an education to young people of the county.No admission fee; however, donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 2 pm.
