History Speaks: Early Schools in Marathon County

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Another topic in the Marathon County Historical Society’s History Speaks series, presented by Gary Gisselman. One-room schools, parochial, and early school houses throughout the area all represented the great desire to provide an education to young people of the county.No admission fee; however, donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 2 pm. 

Info

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-842-5750
