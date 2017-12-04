History Speaks in Edgar: Vladimir Putin: Tsar, Commissar, or National Hero?

Discussion of what Vladimir Putin’s leadership of Russia means for the United States, led by Jeff Leigh, Associate Professor of History at UW-Marathon County.  203 E. Birch Street, Edgar. Part of the History Speaks in Your Town series presented by the MC Historical Society. Free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 715-842-5750.

Edgar High School 203 E Birch St, Edgar, Wisconsin 54426
715-842-5750
