History Speaks in Hatley: History of WI Maple Syrup Industry
Marathon County Public Library - Hatley Branch 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, Wisconsin 54440
Theresa Baroun, a maple syrup producer at Maple Sweet Dairy talks about maple syrup history, along with a primer on how to make maple syrup including tree identification, how to tap, and how to determine when your product is ready. Free and open to the public. All donations are appreciated. 6:30-7:30. 715-842-5750.
Info
