History Speaks: John James Audubon and "The Birds of America"
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Dr. Brett Barker presents John James Audubon and “The Birds of America." Barker will explore Audubon’s life, his contributions to ornithology and art, and the ways in which his book “The Birds of America” continues to inspire and intrigue people today. Free, donations appreciated. 715-842-5750.
Art Exhibits-Events, Class-Workshop-Presentation, Seniors 55+