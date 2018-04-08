History Speaks: John James Audubon and "The Birds of America"

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Dr. Brett Barker presents John James Audubon and “The Birds of America." Barker will explore Audubon’s life, his contributions to ornithology and art, and the ways in which his book “The Birds of America” continues to inspire and intrigue people today. Free, donations appreciated. 715-842-5750.

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Art Exhibits-Events, Class-Workshop-Presentation, Seniors 55+
715-842-5750
