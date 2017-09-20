History Speaks In Marathon: The Ice Ages in Wisconsin
Marathon Village Hall 311 Walnut St , Village of Marathon City, Wisconsin 54448
Find out role the Ice Ages played in shaping Wisconsin topography. This presentation is part of the Marathon County Historical Society’s “History Speaks In Your Town” series.Dr. Keith Montgomery will outline the Ice Age in Wisconsin and its effects on our landscape and resources. Free, open to public. 715-842-5750.
