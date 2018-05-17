History Speaks in Mosinee (rescheduled) - Wisconsin: Where Public Broadcasting Began

History Speaks in Mosinee: Wisconsin: Where Public Broadcasting Began (Rescehduled)

That historic snowstorm tripped us up, but can’t keep us down! We are determined to bring this talk to Mosinee!

Rick Reyer will discuss Wisconsin Public Radio at 7 pm Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the Mosinee High School Creske Auditorium, 1000 High Street, Mosinee. This presentation is rescheduled after the April blizzard, and is part of the History Speaks in Your Town series presented by the Marathon County Historical Society and the Continuing Education office of UW-Marathon County.

Beginning with a short primer on the First Amendment, Rick Reyer will explore the creation of Wisconsin Public Broadcasting, how it lives out The Wisconsin Idea, and its influence on the national scene.

Rick Reyer began his career at Wisconsin Public Radio in 1989 in Green Bay as the first business development representative outside of Madison. After relocating to Madison in the early 1990s, Rick and his family returned to their central Wisconsin roots in 1995 and opened the Wausau regional bureau at UW-Marathon County. As Central Regional Manager, Rick oversees the operations of 10 WPR stations, covering all or part of 20 counties.

This talk is free and open to the public. All donations are appreciated. Registration is not required.

For more information, please call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.

The Historical Society is grateful to Janke Book Store and to Compass Properties for their sponsorship of the History Speaks series, and to the Murco Foundation and the Larry and Elsie Lohr Fund for their support for History Speaks In Your Town.

