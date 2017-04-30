History Speaks: Rural Electrification in Central Wisconsin

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

The Marathon County Historical Society will present “Rural Electrification in Central Wisconsin” as its next History Speaks topic.Gary Gisselman will discuss the many ways rural life changed as electricity moved onto the farm. Free but donations appreciated. 715-842-5750.

