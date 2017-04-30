History Speaks: Rural Electrification in Central Wisconsin
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
The Marathon County Historical Society will present “Rural Electrification in Central Wisconsin” as its next History Speaks topic.Gary Gisselman will discuss the many ways rural life changed as electricity moved onto the farm. Free but donations appreciated. 715-842-5750.
Info
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
please enable javascript to view