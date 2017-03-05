History Speaks: Seven Things You Never Knew About the Civil War

History Speaks at the Woodson History Center:

Seven Things You Never Knew About the Civil War

The Marathon County Historical Society will present “Seven Things You Never About the Civil War” as its next History Speaks topic at 2 pm Sunday, March 5, 2017, at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. In this presentation, Brett Barker, associate professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Marathon County, will tell some of the Civil War stories that we rarely hear.

Brett Barker will take his listeners beyond the familiar leaders and battles, to reveal the more obscure, bizarre and even comical aspects of the Civil War. He will describe why battles stretched across the globe; how adversaries used bank robbery, poisoning and arson; and what caused a Union army to use a “torpedo mule” as a weapon.

There is no admission fee; however, donations are appreciated. Registration is not required.

Visitors might also enjoy visiting our free exhibit halls. Our Stories: The History of Marathon County features reminiscences of how people arrived in this area, and how they worked and played in days gone by. Pieces of the Past: Quilts Tell a Story features 15 antique quilts with local ties that highlight friendships, compassion, economy, creativity and artistry of women whose stories might otherwise go untold.

For more information, please call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.