History Speaks: Skunk Hill, plus artifact ID

In this presentation, Skunk Hill archeologist Robert A. Birmingham traces the story of this community, detailing the role it played in preserving Native culture through a harsh period of US Indian policy from the 1880s to 1930s. Another topic in our History Speaks series, Participants may bring their native artifacts for an identification session beginning at 1 p.m., ahead of the talk. No admission fee; however, donations are appreciated. 715-842-5750