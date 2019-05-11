History Speaks: Skunk Hill, plus artifact ID

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

In this presentation, Skunk Hill archeologist Robert A. Birmingham traces the story of this community, detailing the role it played in preserving Native culture through a harsh period of US Indian policy from the 1880s to 1930s. Another topic in our History Speaks series,  Participants may bring their native artifacts for an identification session beginning at 1 p.m., ahead of the talk. No admission fee; however, donations are appreciated.  715-842-5750

Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens, Seniors 55+
715-842-5750
