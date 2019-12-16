History Speaks in Stratford: Columbus and the New World

Zion Lutheran Church 213501 Legacy St., Stratford, Wisconsin 54484

Keith Montgomery will explore scientific changes that ensued during “Columbus and the new world: 16th century origins of the Scientific Revolution.” 6:30 p.m. Lutheran Church, 213501 Legacy St., Stratford. Part of the History Speaks in Your Town series. Free, open to the public. Donations appreciated. 715-842-5750.

Zion Lutheran Church 213501 Legacy St., Stratford, Wisconsin 54484
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens, Seniors 55+
715-842-5750
