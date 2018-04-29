History Speaks: Streets of Downtown Wausau
Woodson History Center 410 McIndoe St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Take a walk down memory lane with Gary Gisselman as he takes a look at downtown Wausau buildings from the early days through the 1980s, especially those on Third Street. He will include the buildings that were torn down to make way for the Wausau Center mall. Free, however donations are appreciated. Registration is not required.715-842-5750.
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Seniors 55+