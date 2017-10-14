History Speaks: Wausau Grows Up: Industry, Culture & Change, 1890s-1920s

Research Librarian Gary Gisselman will discuss this question when the Marathon County Historical Society presents “Wausau Grows Up: Industry, Culture and Change, 1890s to1920s,” another topic in its History Speaks series, at 2 pm Saturday, October 14, 2017, at the Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau.Gary will look at the development of Wausau during the decades surrounding the beginning of the twentieth century, as the logging boom ended and the “pinery” became farmland. The talk will cover the impact of the Wausau Group, the beginning of industry, and the growth of women's groups, clubs, churches and theaters. free.