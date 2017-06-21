Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet

to Google Calendar - Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet - 2017-06-21 16:00:00

Hmong American Center 1109 N 6th St , Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

The Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce invites you to our Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet! Come join us and meet the HWCC team on June 21st from 4 PM-7PM at our new Wausau Satellite Office, 1109 N. 6th St., 2nd Floor, Wausau. Contact Mang Xiong with questions at: mang@hmongchamber.org or (715) 298-6071.

Info

Hmong American Center 1109 N 6th St , Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map

Civic-Professional-Business

Visit Event Website

715-298-6071

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet - 2017-06-21 16:00:00 iCalendar - Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce Wausau Satellite Office Meet & Greet - 2017-06-21 16:00:00