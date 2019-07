Hodag Country Fest

Gate prices: 1-Day $75, 2-Day $140, 9-Day $150, child daily $30, child 9-day $70. Hodag.com Thurs.: Roots & Boots, Aaron Watson, The Northern Lights, Brett Westgrove. Fri.: Old Dominion, LOCASH, Michael Ray.· Sat.: Lady Antebellum, Gary Allan, Shenandoah, Lindsay Ell, Brandon Lay · Sun. Neal McCoy, LANCO, The Marshall Tucker Band, Terri Clark, Jake Rose.