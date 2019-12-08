Wis. Master Chorale: Veni Veni Emmanuel
Sisters of St. Joseph Convent Chapel 1300 Maria Drive, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Holiday concert by this 18-year community choir. $12 adults, $5 students, free 2 and under. Wmchorale.org, Fri.: Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church, Stevens Point. 7 pm · Sat.: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Plover. 1 pm · Sun.: Sister of St. Joseph Convent Chapel, Stevens Point. 2 pm.
