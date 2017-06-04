Edgar Fireman's Celebration

Carnival rides, food, live music, parade and more. Fri. Rides 5 pm, DJ 8 pm. Sat. 7 am breakfast, rides 3 pm, kiddie parade 5 pm, music by Minor Distraction 9 pm. Sun. 10:30 am Bar-B-Q Chicken, rides Noon, parade 1 pm, live music by The Jerry Schmitt Band 2-8 pm. Admission free. vil.edgar.wi.us