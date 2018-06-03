Holy Name SummerFun 2018

Annual SummerFun festival on Fri. 4-11 pm, Sat.3-11 pm, Sun.11 am-5:30 pm. Frontier plays Fri. 7 pm, the Third Wheels Sat. at 8 pm, and Polka bands Brian Brueggen and New Generation alternating on Sun. starting at 11:30 m. Great food, fair-style cheese curds, bingo and other games, a raffle with prizes totaling $5,000 and a huge Country Store. Pig roast at noon on Sun. Holynamewausau.com or on Facebook