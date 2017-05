Holy Name SummerFun

Holy Name of Jesus Parish is hosting our annual SummerFun festival. Friday 4-11pm, Saturday 3-11pm, and Sunday 11-5:30pm. Live music includes Frontier Friday 7-11pm, The Third Wheels Saturday 8-11pm, and Brian Brueggen and New Generation alternating Sunday 11:30-5:30pm. Great Family Dinner on Sunday from 11-1:30. Huge country store, Food Stand, Beer Tent, County Fair Style Cheese Curds, Bingo, Games, and Raffle prizes totaling $5,000! For complete details visit us online at www.holynamewausau.com or find us on Facebook!