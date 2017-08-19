Home Brewing 101

Participants get hands-on experience in the stages of brewing beer from an extract kit and learn how to avoid the most common pitfalls. Reference materials will be provided with some easy recipes for those who would like to go to the next step—brewing without a kit. A brief discussion of all-grain brewing will also be included. $50 registration fee, pre-registration required.. Must be 21 or older to participate. https://www.uwsp.edu/conted/ConfWrkShp/Pages/HomeBrewing101.aspx or contact us at 715-346-3838 for more information.