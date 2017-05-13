Home Medical Equipment Drive

Christian Assembly 400 Grand Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Stop by on Saturday, May 13th, as Good News Project will be collecting equipment donations from 9am – 3pm.

Used home medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, commodes, shower chairs, canes, etc, will stock their loan closet.

The Health Equipment Lending Program, offering short-term loans to people in the Central Wisconsin Area.

Drop your items at one of three locations:

Christian Assembly on Grand Ave

The Church of St Anne on Bridge St

St Andrew Lutheran Church on N Mountain Rd

Sponsored by Good News Project 1106 Fifth St Wausau

715-843-5985 www.goodnewswi.com

Info

715-843-5985

