Home Medical Equipment Drive
Christian Assembly 400 Grand Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Stop by on Saturday, May 13th, as Good News Project will be collecting equipment donations from 9am – 3pm.
Used home medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, commodes, shower chairs, canes, etc, will stock their loan closet.
The Health Equipment Lending Program, offering short-term loans to people in the Central Wisconsin Area.
Drop your items at one of three locations:
Christian Assembly on Grand Ave
The Church of St Anne on Bridge St
St Andrew Lutheran Church on N Mountain Rd
Sponsored by Good News Project 1106 Fifth St Wausau
715-843-5985 www.goodnewswi.com
Christian Assembly 400 Grand Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
