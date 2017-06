Create a document to appoint someone to make your health care decisions in case you cannot. A trained representative will be available to help. 45-min. appointments noon–4 pm. 715-847-2380 or 800-847-4707 · 1st Thurs., Aspirus Wausau Hospital. · 3rd Thurs., Wausau Manor (3107 Westhill Drive), Wausau.