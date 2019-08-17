Big Bull Falls Blues Fest
Oak Island and Isle of Ferns Park 500 River Dr., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Blues music, food, fun and beverages. Lineup: Sat. Kevin Burt (1 pm), Nikki Hill (3 pm), Blues Beatles (5 pm), Sugaray Rayford (7 pm), Southern Hospitality (9 pm). 2-day tickets $50 advance, $55 at door; Sat. only $45 in advance, $50 at door; Fri. only $15. Full line-up at wausauevents.org
