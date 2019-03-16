Houses in Bloom

to Google Calendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-16 11:00:00

Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Both historic houses will be decorated with fresh flowers artfully arranged by various local designers who create floral displays appropriate for the chosen rooms.

$7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 for youths, and are free for members and children younger than 6. Weekday tours leave on the hour beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, with the last tour at 3 p.m. On the weekend of Houses in Bloom, the Historical Society will be open extended hours, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17. Weekend tours will run on the half-hour, beginning at 11 a.m. with the last tour at 3:30 p.m., and will focus more on the floral displays rather than the Yawkey House history.

Purchase tour tickets across McIndoe Street at the Woodson History Center. 715-842-5750.

Info

Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-842-5750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 iCalendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-16 11:00:00 to Google Calendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-17 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-17 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-17 11:00:00 iCalendar - Houses in Bloom - 2019-03-17 11:00:00