Houses in Bloom
Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Both historic houses will be decorated with fresh flowers artfully arranged by various local designers who create floral displays appropriate for the chosen rooms.
$7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 for youths, and are free for members and children younger than 6. Weekday tours leave on the hour beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, with the last tour at 3 p.m. On the weekend of Houses in Bloom, the Historical Society will be open extended hours, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17. Weekend tours will run on the half-hour, beginning at 11 a.m. with the last tour at 3:30 p.m., and will focus more on the floral displays rather than the Yawkey House history.
Purchase tour tickets across McIndoe Street at the Woodson History Center. 715-842-5750.