Human Resource Spotlight for 2018

to Google Calendar - Human Resource Spotlight for 2018 - 2018-03-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Human Resource Spotlight for 2018 - 2018-03-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Human Resource Spotlight for 2018 - 2018-03-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Human Resource Spotlight for 2018 - 2018-03-13 18:00:00

MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Learn the dos and don'ts of recruiting and hiring, employee handbook, payroll, risk management, employee development, termination and unemployment. Karla Michanowica and Tammy Bents, guest speakers. Free. Call 715-298-0084 or email info@mcdevco.org for more info and to register. 715-298-0084

Info
MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation
715.298.0084
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Human Resource Spotlight for 2018 - 2018-03-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Human Resource Spotlight for 2018 - 2018-03-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Human Resource Spotlight for 2018 - 2018-03-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Human Resource Spotlight for 2018 - 2018-03-13 18:00:00