Human Resource Spotlight for 2018
MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Learn the dos and don'ts of recruiting and hiring, employee handbook, payroll, risk management, employee development, termination and unemployment. Karla Michanowica and Tammy Bents, guest speakers. Free. Call 715-298-0084 or email info@mcdevco.org for more info and to register. 715-298-0084
Info
MCDEVCO, Inc. 300 N. 3rd Street, Ste 207, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map
Civic-Professional-Business, Class-Workshop-Presentation