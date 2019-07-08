"I Survived" Mini Camp

Marathon County Public Library - Rothschild Branch 211 N. Grand Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin

During this program for kids, activities will include learning about the time periods and places around the world where the books take place, survival skills used by characters in the books, and preparing for safety and survival. Free. 10:30-11:30. 

Marathon County Public Library - Rothschild Branch 211 N. Grand Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens
