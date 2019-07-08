"I Survived" Mini Camp
Marathon County Public Library - Rothschild Branch 211 N. Grand Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin
During this program for kids, activities will include learning about the time periods and places around the world where the books take place, survival skills used by characters in the books, and preparing for safety and survival. Free. 10:30-11:30.
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens