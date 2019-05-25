Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge
Dells of the Eau Claire County Park P2150 County Y, Town of Aniwa, Wisconsin 54408
Teams of 2-4 family members or friends run, bike, and paddle through the wilderness using only map and a compass. 8-hour race at 9 am, $115 per person; 3-hour race at 1 pm, $100 per person. Register by 5/19: ribmountainadventurechallenge.com
Info
Dells of the Eau Claire County Park P2150 County Y, Town of Aniwa, Wisconsin 54408 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Outdoors-Spectator Sports