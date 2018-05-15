Ice Age Trail - Ringle Segment - Trail Building

Overview:

You helped open 1.7 new miles last year. This year, help take it further. Discover this “Landscape Crossroads” where ancient glacial drift meets ‘new’ Wisconsin drift – ephemeral ponds, boulder-strewn hillsides, and ice-walled lake plains harboring stones from hundreds of miles distant. This new section will be sure to inspire.

No previous experience is necessary; training is provided by certified volunteer crew leaders. There will be roles for all ages and abilities. The IATA provides food, tools, and campsites free to all who volunteer.

Schedule:

Your contribution is welcome for any part of the event or the entire project. Work begins on Tuesday, May 15, and concludes Sunday, May 20. Trail construction activities begin each day around 8:00 a.m. and typically wrap up between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. On Sunday, work ends by noon.

What to Bring:

We recommend a long-sleeve shirt and pants for trail work.

Plan for variable weather – bring warm layers and rain gear.

Sturdy hiking or work boots (no tennis shoes) and leather work gloves.

Day pack, water bottles, insect repellent, sunscreen and a hat.

If camping, bring a headlamp, tent, sleeping gear and toiletries.

Consider bringing a lawn chair; you’ll appreciate having it to relax around the fire in comfortable clothes at the end of the day.

Special Notes:

We love dogs, but we ask that you not bring them to this event. Woolly mammoths are welcome.