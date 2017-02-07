Improve Performance/Reduce Stress using Myers Briggs Personality Type
UW-Marathon County 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Technology advances every day. However, the basis of personal and professional success still starts with building relationships and effective communication. The Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator (MBTI) is the #1 test used to administer personality type. Students in this class will take the MBTI assessment which will: identify your Personality type, learn history behind the MBTI, learn the details of each type of personality; learn ways to embrace your personality differences and improve your personal and professional life; and create your own self-development plan. Students will leave with a personality assessment and introduction to MBTI Book. Tuesdays: Feb 7, March 7 and April 4. 6:00-8:30pm. Sonnentag Hall (UWMC Center for Civic Engagement). $69. To register call 715-261-6294.
