Improve Performance/Reduce Stress using Myers Briggs Personality Type

The Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator (MBTI) is the #1 test used to administer personality type. Students in this class will take the MBTI assessment which will: identify your Personality type, learn history behind the MBTI, learn the details of each type of personality; learn ways to embrace your personality differences and improve your personal and professional life; and create your own self-development plan. 6:00-8:30pm. Sonnentag Hall (UWMC Center for Civic Engagement). $69. Register at ce.uwc.edu/Wausau